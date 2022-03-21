Cowboys Rumors: Jayron Kearse Re-Signs on 2-Year Contract Worth Up to $11M

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

After impressing in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, veteran safety Jayron Kearse reportedly isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are re-signing Kearse to a two-year, $10 million contract that can reach as high as $11 million.

