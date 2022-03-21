Call of Duty Reveals Snoop Dogg Operator Bundles for Warzone, Vanguard, Mobile

AP Photo/Doug Benc

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has been revealed as the latest operator bundle set to arrive to Call of Duty: Mobile, Vanguard and Warzone.

According to a release, Snoop Dogg will first be available on the mobile game through a special lucky draw beginning April 1. The operator bundle will be available on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone starting April 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

""The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy," the 50-year-old emcee said in the release. "It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out."

There will be significant differences between the Snoop Dogg character in the mobile game as opposed to the one in Vanguard and Warzone, most notably in the available outfits, items and weapons.

Snoop Dogg makes his return to the famed video game franchise after his voiceover pack in Call of Duty: Ghosts.