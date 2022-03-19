Indian Wells Tennis Women's Semifinals 2022 Results, Updated Finals Schedule

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Half of the women's final at the Indian Wells Masters is set.

Iga Swiatek was the first woman to go through, withstanding a tough challenge from Simona Halep. She awaits either reigning Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa or Maria Sakkari for Sunday's final, with the time for that matchup yet to be determined.

Below, we'll break down the day's semifinal results.

Results

No. 3 Iga Swiatek def. No. 24 Simona Halep 7-6, 6-4

No. 5 Paula Badosa vs. No. 6 Maria Sakkari, TBD

Recap

Swiatek had to sweat against Halep, coming back from a break down in each set. It was ultimately a straight-sets win but a tight one.

"In my previous matches against Simona, I always felt like I had nothing to lose because I was always not the favourite, but this one, I felt like my ranking is higher and obviously I've been playing well," she told reporters after the match. "It was stressful for sure but I wanted to fight until the end and be mentally stronger because Simona is a really strong player, mentally. She's not giving up so I wanted to do that better. I'm pretty proud that I did that."

She did, earning her 10th straight win in the process.

"Really it's over my expectations, so I'm very happy," the 20-year-old added.

She'll surely face a tough test in the final as well, but for now, Swiatek is riding high on an impressive win streak. She's certainly hit these heights before after winning the 2020 French Open.

Now, she's looking to add an Indian Wells Masters to her resume.