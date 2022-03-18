NYC Health Commissioner: Vaccine Mandate 'Indefinite' Ahead of Yankees Season Opener

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York City's private sector vaccine mandate will remain in place indefinitely, meaning Yankees players who are unvaccinated might not be able to take the field at Yankee Stadium any time soon.

New York City health commissioner Ashwin Vasan made the announcement this week, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.

"I think it's indefinite at this point," he said. "You know, people who have tried to predict what's going to happen in the future for this pandemic have repeatedly found egg on their face."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday some vaccine mandates that prohibit unvaccinated players from competing at home would eventually be reduced, per Lee.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that the team has "a few guys" that remain unvaccinated. According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, two Yankees players are unvaccinated.

New York's private sector vaccine mandate has been a topic of discussion over the last few weeks as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is prohibited from playing games at Barclays Center because he is unvaccinated.

Irving can attend games and be in the crowd but cannot play or be in the team's locker room. The Nets were recently fined $50,000 for allowing Irving to enter the locker room after a March 13 game against the Knicks.