Jameis Winston Had Contract Talks with Colts, Saints; Sees Himself as Starting QB

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has had contract talks with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts this offseason, he told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

"I still view myself as a starter in this league and that's what I'm looking for," Winston said.

Winston started the first seven games of the season for the Saints last year before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the season with 1,170 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions in seven games.

The Saints were 5-2 in Winston's starts but won just four of the final 10 games.

Efficiency had been an issue for the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick in the past, especially his last season as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards while throwing 33 touchdowns, but his 30 interceptions were also the most in the league.

That changed in 2021 as his 102.8 quarterback rating would have been seventh-best in the league if he qualified. It could be enough to earn another shot at a starting gig if he can prove he is healthy.

The Saints still need a quarterback, although they are considered a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported the team had a second meeting with Watson on Wednesday.

Winston could be a quality fall-back option considering the organization went for continuity after Sean Payton retired. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was promoted to head coach while Pete Carmichael Jr. will remain the offensive coordinator. The familiarity with the system in New Orleans should give him a boost over other potential options.

The Colts should also be in the market for a proven passer after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan are the only quarterbacks on the current roster.