Athletics Trade Rumors: Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas Targeted by Multiple Teams

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins are among the teams expressing interest in Oakland Athletics pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Manaea and Montas are "available" in trade talks as the A's conduct a "fire sale."

Oakland already traded first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves and third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects as the team starts a rebuilding process.

Manaea, 30, is eligible to be a free agent after the 2022 season. The lefty went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while striking out 194 batters in 179.1 innings last season. He is due an arbitration salary currently estimated at $10.2 million, though it's possible his new team will negotiate a long-term contract.

Montas is younger (28) than Manea and comes with an extra year of team control. He doesn't hit free agency until after the 2023 season. The righty is coming off a stellar 2021 season that saw him put up a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 207 batters in 187 innings.

The small-market A's qualified for the postseason three of the previous four years but faltered to an 86-76 record in 2022. The build-up-tear-down cycle has become the norm for the franchise since its "moneyball" rise in the early 2000s but has to be frustrating for fans as the team angles for a new stadium in Oakland.