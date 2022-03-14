Indian Wells Tennis 2022: Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray Losses Headline Sunday's Results

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Former world No. 1 players Naomi Osaka and Andy Murray both suffered upset losses in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Osaka fell to Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-4, while Murray was taken down by Alexander Bublik 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Here's a look at Sunday's results as well as a deeper dive into Osaka and Murray's losses.

Men's Singles Results

(7) Andrey Rublev def. Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4

Botic van de Zandschulp def. (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), (4) 6-7, 6-3

(11) Hubert Hurkacz def. Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

(14) Diego Schwartzman def. Emil Ruusuvuori 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

(20) Taylor Fritz def. Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-1

Steve Johnson def. (22) Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (5), 6-4

(23) John Isner def. Sam Querrey 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2)

Miomir Kecmanovic def. (24) Marin Cilic (7) 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6)

(30) Lloyd Harris def. Facundo Bagnis 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

(31) Alexander Bublik def. Andy Murray 7-6 (9), 6-3

Women's Singles Results

(3) Iga Swiatek def. Clara Tauson (3) 6-7, 6-2, 6-1

Petra Martic def. (11) Emma Raducanu (3) 6-7, 6-4, 7-5

(21) Veronika Kudermetova def. Naomi Osaka 6-0, 6-4

(25) Madison Keys def. Alison Riske 7-6 (4), 6-1

(26) Sorana Cirstea def. Anna Kalinskaya 5-7, 6-1, 6-0

(28) Liudmila Samsonova def. Danka Kovinic 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Harriet Dart def. Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 6-3

Osaka fell behind early, but she got thrown off her game when she was brought to tears after a fan heckled her. During the first set, a woman was heard shouting, "Naomi, you suck." Osaka stopped play and asked the chair umpire if the fan can get kicked out, but she was denied.

In between games, Osaka also asked to use the umpire's microphone to address the crowd and was denied. She was visibly upset while she had a prolonged discussion with a supervisor.

Osaka addressed the crowd after her loss, a rare time that a losing player takes the microphone, and explained her emotions.

"To be honest, I've gotten heckled before, it didn't really bother me," Osaka said after the match. "But [being] heckled here, I watched a video of Venus and Serena [Williams] getting heckled here, and if you've never watched it, you should watch it. I don't know why, but it went into my head, and it got replayed a lot. I'm trying not to cry."

Osaka was referring to a 2001 incident in which Venus Williams and her father, Richard, were heckled while they watched Serena play in the final. Serena also received jeers after she had taken the victory to win the title. The Williams sisters boycotted the event for years, with Serena returning in 2015 and Venus returning in 2016.

Osaka hasn't won a major since the 2021 Australian Open. The 24-year-old withdrew from the French Open, opted out of Wimbledon and then announced that she would be taking a break from tennis after losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. She returned at the start of this season but fell in the third round of the Australian Open.

Osaka's appearance in Indian Wells was her first since losing in Melbourne. She is scheduled to play in the Miami Open later this month as a wild card.

As for Murray, he was bested by Bublik in an intense first-set tiebreak that went all the way up to 11-9. Bublik didn't have trouble closing out the second set, ending the match in under two hours to send the 34-year-old home.

Murray had notched his 700th ATP Tour victory with his win in the first round over Taro Daniel. But he ran out of gas against the 24-year-old Bublik, who was playing the BNP Paribas Open for the first time. Murray has not won a title at Indian Wells during his storied career.