Suns' Bismack Biyombo Donating 2021-22 Salary to Build Hospital in the Congo

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is giving back to his home country.

In a video released by his charity foundation, Biyombo announced he is donating his entire 2021-22 NBA salary to build a hospital in the Congo to honor his father:

Biyombo's off-court philanthropy and charitable work have been a huge part of his life throughout his NBA career. He donated $1 million in medical supplies to his home country in April 2020 to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"The Congo is not a county where you can tell people to stay at home," Biyombo told USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt at the time. "The population is roughly 80 million and about 70% of the population lives in poverty. They’re depending on daily pay. You can't say, 'Listen, I want you to stay at home.' How is that going to work? That is the biggest fear for me."

According to Zillgitt, the donations included 10,000 medical masks, 780 hazmat suits and medical beds.

Biyombo's efforts resulted in him being included on Time's 2021 list of Next Generation Leaders.

Sean Gregory of Time noted that Biyombo has used his own money and funds raised through the Bismack Biyombo Foundation to help "build schools and sports facilities, provide scholarships and improve health care in Congo."

After the 2020-21 season, Biyombo elected not to sign with a team before the start of this season because he was grieving the death of his father, Francois Biyombo, in August from complications after he contracted COVID-19.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape in February, Biyombo talked about his relationship with his father.

"My dad was everything to me," he said. "My whole career, I always get a text message from my dad before the game. Sometimes it would be 3 a.m. over there, 4 a.m. in the Congo. And I’m like, ‘Dad, what are you doing up at this time?’ He was always checking on my game."

Biyombo signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Suns on Jan. 1. He received a one-year, $1.4 million deal from the team when his original contract expired on Jan. 11.

Now in his 11th NBA season, Biyombo previously played for the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.