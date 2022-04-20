Devin Booker Suffers Hamstring Injury in Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left Game 2 of his team's Western Conference matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans with a hamstring injury, head coach Monty Williams told TNT's Allie LaForce (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN).

Williams added the Suns would "know more after the game." The team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest with right hamstring tightness.

The 25-year-old was having an epic game, scoring 31 first-half points. He did not play in the third quarter.

The seven-year veteran mostly stayed healthy this season, playing 68 of 82 games for the top-seeded Suns.

Booker was excellent in Game 1, putting up 25 points and eight assists in a 110-99 victory. That followed an excellent regular season (26.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG) from the star wing.

His loss is huge for a Suns team with title aspirations, especially if it lingers beyond Game 2. Look for Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet to play a bigger role for Phoenix until Booker is healthy again.