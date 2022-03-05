Serena Williams Addresses Double Standards in Wake of Alex Zverev's Mexican Open Fine

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that she believes there's a double standard between how women's and men's tennis players are treated in the wake of Alexander Zverev attacking an umpire's chair with his racket at the Mexican Open.

"There is absolutely a double standard," Williams said when Amanpour raised the topic.

"I would probably be in jail if I did that. Like, literally, no joke."

Zverev was thrown out of the tournament after he and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in round-of-16 doubles play. He was still alive in the singles tournament and set to face Peter Gojowczyk before the decision.

The ATP fined him $40,000, and he had to forfeit $30,000 in Mexican Open prize money. He also will not amass any ranking points from his performance at the tournament.

Williams has been fined numerous times in the past. She most notably picked up $17,000 worth of fines after three code violations during her 2018 U.S. Open final loss to Naomi Osaka and also had to forfeit a game during the match.

Via Deena Zaru and Joshua Hoyos of ABC News:

In what began a string of heated moments, Ramos issued the first of three violations to Williams for getting coaching in the second game of the second set, and while she disputed the ruling, her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou later acknowledged he was trying to send her a signal.

Williams later received another warning for smashing her racket, which automatically cost her a point, renewing her argument with Ramos, whom she referred to as 'a thief' and 'a liar,' resulting in a third violation for 'verbal abuse' and caused her to forfeit a game.

After that decision, many people called into question the double standard between men and women, with analysts noting that women are subject to far more criticism when they express themselves.

Billie Jean King was one of the more prominent voices.

Williams was also fined $175,000 in 2009 and put on probation after a U.S. Open semifinal match against Kim Clijsters.

There's various levels of subjectivity to fines based off actions, but Williams never made contact with anyone working her matches.

Zverev came very close to hitting the umpire with his racket, but his punishments appear to be contained to the fine and the loss of prize money and points from the tournament.