Report: Edgerrin James Facing Bench Warrant for Failing to Appear in Court

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James failed to appear in court Thursday despite being ordered to do so by a judge in Georgia.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Judge Rachel Krause requested James to appear in her court. He had failed to supply the necessary discovery materials in an ongoing case surrounding a business dispute involving the 43-year-old.

Not making Thursday's court date was punishable with a bench warrant for James' arrest. He has already incurred fines of around $140,000 because he hadn't followed Judge Krause's previous order about discovery.

Florio reported the case centers around One Cigar Lounge. James filed an application for the Atlanta-based business in November 2018, but it was listed as abandoned effective on Sept. 5, 2019.

James played 11 years in the NFL across spells with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. A four-time Pro Bowler, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.