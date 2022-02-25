NBA Announces 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Scheduled for July 7-17

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NBA announced Friday that the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League will take place from July 7-17. The annual summer competition allows rookies, G League players and others to compete in an effort to prove to teams they can compete at the next level.

Las Vegas Summer League features all 30 teams, with each one playing five games. After four games, the two teams with the best records compete in the Championship Game.

Seeding for the Championship Game is determined by winning percentage, and tiebreakers can include a head-to-head matchup if two teams are tied. If more than two teams are tied, either the point differential or a coin flip determines who plays in the game.

The Sacramento Kings won the most recent version of Las Vegas Summer League in 2021, defeating the Boston Celtics 100-67. Sacramento's roster featured Davion Mitchell, Louis King and Alex Antetokounmpo, among others.

Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith and Yam Madar headlined Boston's roster.

While the 2022 NBA draft has yet to take place, players like Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will likely be selected and, in turn, compete in Summer League action.