Former NFL Record-Holding RB Lionel James Dies at Age 59

George Rose/Getty Images

Former Auburn University and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who amassed a then-NFL record 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985, has died at the age of 59 from a lengthy illness.

Auburn revealed the news on James, who played for the Tigers from 1980 to '83 before suiting up in San Diego from 1984 to '88.

The 5'6" running back, who was nicknamed "Little Train," dominated the NFL in 1985. His 1,027 receiving yards were a record for a running back at the time. He also had 516 rushing yards, 213 punt-return yards and 779 kick-return yards. James' 8.1 yards per touch led the league, and his 86 receptions topped the AFC.

At Auburn, James led the team in rushing in 1981. His 2,068 rushing yards are 18th in school history, and his 6.14 yards per carry are fourth in the NFL. He served as a captain for the team as well.

Former Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, who served as the Tigers' quarterback for their 1983 SEC championship team, provided a few kind words (among many others):

"Lionel was a special person. Thoughtful, kind, caring and the ultimate team player. He led by example and made everyone around him a better football player. "He could turn a bad play into a great play like the 87-yard touchdown vs. Georgia in 1982. He should have been tackled at the line of scrimmage but made the guy miss and took it all the way. Little Train played in the greatest group of running backs in Auburn history with Bo, Tommie Agee and Brent Fullwood. He was my favorite because he was the underdog. We love Lionel and will miss him very much."

ESPN and SEC Network's Cole Cubelic also offered his remembrances and condolences:

James graduated from Auburn in 1989 after his NFL career ended.