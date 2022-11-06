Astros' Alex Bregman Thinks He Suffered Broken Finger Injury in World Series Game 6

Elsa/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman believes he suffered a broken finger during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

He believes he suffered the aliment on a slide into second base during the eighth inning.

Bregman put together a solid 2022 campaign, hitting .259 with 23 home runs and 93 RBI in 155 regular-season games. He followed that up by hitting .294 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 13 postseason games.

The third baseman has been pretty durable over his seven-year career. However, he appeared in just 91 games during the 2021 season and missed two months with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman has been a staple in the Astros' lineup since 2016, and he agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract in 2019. He finished the 2019 campaign second in American League MVP voting and earned his first-ever Silver Slugger award after slashing .296/.423/.592 with 41 home runs and 112 RBI in 156 games.

Since 2019, Bregman's numbers haven't been as good. However, he still hit .270/.355/.422 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 91 games during the 2021 season, in addition to putting together a respectable 2022 season.

When healthy, Bregman serves as Houston's starting third baseman. Right now, it's unclear if he'll be available for the start of the 2023 campaign. However, since he's just believed to have a broken finger and nothing major, he'll likely be ready to suit up.