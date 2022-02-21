Windhorst: LeBron James Doesn't Want to Leave LA amid Rumors Surrounding Lakers

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In case you missed LeBron James' media blitz over All-Star weekend, one thing is clear: He's fed up with Los Angeles Lakers management and wants action.

Now.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported James' "primary goal" is to "force the Lakers into major action" this summer by overhauling their roster. While many speculated—thanks in part to James' own words—that LeBron would attempt to force his way out of Los Angeles, Windhorst's report indicates that is not the case (for now).

The Lakers are in the midst of a miserable 27-31 season that features arguably the most miscast roster of James' professional career. James played a large part in the team's roster construction, with the Lakers compiling one of the oldest rosters in NBA history over the summer, but it's clear he was frustrated by the front office's inaction at the trade deadline.

Eric Pincus of B/R reported that the relationship between Klutch Sports, James' agency, and Lakers management is "at its lowest point." There is reportedly significant frustration with general manager Rob Pelinka, who refused to add the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick to a proposed trade that would have sent Russell Westbrook to Houston for John Wall (a Klutch client).

Westbrook, who was acquired this summer at the behest of James and Anthony Davis, according to insider Marc Stein, has proved to be a miserable fit next to the two stars. Coach Frank Vogel has benched Westbrook at multiple points this season, leading to some clear tension between the two.

The James-Westbrook pairing, in particular, has been fraught from the start. Westbrook is a non-shooter who loses nearly all of its effectiveness when taken off the ball—the worst possible type of player to pair with the ball-dominant James.

The Lakers are bound to Westbrook through 2022-23, assuming he opts into his no-brainer $47.1 million player option for next season. James will also be a free agent after next season, meaning the Lakers will have to peddle Westbrook and future draft picks together this offseason in the hopes of repairing their relationship with James.

The four-time NBA MVP seemed happy back home in Cleveland over All-Star weekend and even hinted at a return for a third stint with the Cavaliers.

"The door's not closed on that," James told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd. "I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing. I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

James also said he's determined to continue his career to play with his son, Bronny James, should he make the NBA. Bronny James won't be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024.