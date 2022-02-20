Olympics Closing Ceremony 2022: Top Moments, Highlights and More

Photo credit should read Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics took place Sunday at China's National Stadium in Beijing, bringing an end to the 24th Winter Games.

Although lacking the over-the-top pageantry of the Opening Ceremony, the Olympics' final event still featured displays of Chinese culture along with a Parade of Nations that saw all of the athletes enter the stadium together rather than separately like when the Games began.

The ceremony also featured the traditional passing of the Olympic flag, as China handed over hosting duties to Italy ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were among those on hand. The United States engaged in a diplomatic boycott of the Games while still allowing its athletes to compete.

The Olympic competitions wrapped up earlier Sunday in Beijing with Finland capturing the final gold medal with its triumph over the Russian Olympic Committee in men's ice hockey.

Norway dominated the medal table at the Games by capturing both the most gold medals and the most total medals over the past 18 days. Here's a look at the leaders in golds:

1. Norway: 16

2. Germany: 12

3. China: 9

T-4. United States: 8

T-4. Sweden: 8

T-4: Netherlands: 8

And the top countries in total medals:

1. Norway: 37

2. ROC: 32

3. Germany: 27

4. Canada: 26

5. United States: 25

It's the second straight time Norway sat atop the overall medal table after finishing with 39 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In all, 109 medal events were held across 15 different disciplines since play began Feb. 2. The Opening Ceremony was officially held Feb. 4.

From an American perspective, the standout performers included figure skater Nathan Chen, who won gold in the men's individual competition, snowboarder Chloe Kim, who dominated the women's halfpipe for the second straight Olympics, and speed skater Erin Jackson, the winner of the women's 500 meters.

The Games also brought an end to the decorated career of snowboarder Shaun White, who won the men's halfpipe three times at the Olympics, most recently in 2018. He finished fourth in the event this year before an emotional send-off.

Next up on the Olympic schedule are the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will come just three years after the most recent Summer Games since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Paris, the focus will shift toward the 2026 Winter Games in Italy as Europe hosts the next two Olympics after three straight in Asia.