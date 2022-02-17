NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Could Force Vikings' Hand in Contract Talks amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for a fresh start in 2022 with new head coach Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins' contract status is reportedly going to be a topic of discussion for the organization this offseason.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Cousins' camp is considering forcing Minnesota's hand "by not wanting to go back to the negotiating table just yet," leading him to either "play out his expensive contract or force the team to trade him."

Minnesota is in a tricky spot with the salary cap heading into the offseason as new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks to upgrade the roster.

The Vikings are currently $14.73 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Extending or restructuring Cousins' deal would be the easiest way to open up money. His $45 million cap hit is the third-highest among all quarterbacks, behind Matt Ryan ($48.7 million) and Aaron Rodgers ($46.7 million).

Minnesota previously restructured Cousins' deal in March 2020 when he signed a two-year extension worth $66 million that runs through the 2022 season. The contract cleared $10 million in cap space for the Vikings to use the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.

Cousins' individual performance over the past four seasons in Minnesota has been quite good. The three-time Pro Bowler averages 4,097 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and has completed 68.3 percent of his attempts since the start of 2018.

However, the Vikings have struggled to be playoff contenders during this span. Their lone postseason appearance came in 2019 when they upset the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Minnesota has gone 15-18 over the past two seasons combined. It's the first time since 2013-14 the franchise has posted losing records in back-to-back years.