Boxer Ryan Garcia Opens Up About Dealing with Depression, Suicidal Thoughts

Presley Ann/Getty Images for 1800 Tequila

Ahead of his fight against Emmanuel Tagoe in April, boxing star Ryan Garcia detailed the depression and mental health struggles he has had to overcome.

During an appearance on Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio (h/t TMZ Sports), the 23-year-old fighter said he had suicidal thoughts at one point:

"When I was deep in it, I didn't think I was gonna live," Garcia said. "I was so depressive and I went to bad habits. I started drinking, and I never drink, ever. But I was getting drunk all the time. I wanted to kill myself at one point."

Garcia had been scheduled to fight Javier Fortuna in July 2021, but he pulled out of the fight in April 2021 because he was suffering from depression and anxiety.

Garcia said at the time that he was seeking professional help in order to become "a stronger version of myself."

The undefeated lightweight told Canobbio that his issues stemmed from mismanaging stress and not surrounding himself with the proper support system, but he is now in a much better place.

Despite not having fought in more than a year, Garcia is still among the fastest-rising stars in boxing.

He owns a 21-0 record with 18 wins by way of knockout, and he won the vacant WBC interim lightweight title in his most recent bout with a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell in January 2021.

Garcia will put his perfect record on the line against a formidable opponent in Tagoe, who is 32-1 and previously held the IBO lightweight title.

If Garcia prevails, it could set the stage for a clash with Devin Haney, who beat Joseph Diaz to retain his WBC lightweight title in December.