Puppy Bowl 2022: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Puppy Bowl 2022: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter ReactionFebruary 14, 2022
Snoop Dogg is a Grammy Award winner. The owner of countless platinum plaques. A soon-to-be Super Bowl halftime performer.
And most importantly, a Puppy Bowl-winning head coach.
Snoop's Team Fluff earned a 73-69 victory over Martha Stewart's Team Ruff to capture Puppy Bowl XVIII.
Kirby, a Labrador retriever, spearheaded the effort for Team Fluff and went on win MVP honors.
And that's the game! Your <a href="https://twitter.com/BISSELLclean?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BISSELLclean</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PuppyBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PuppyBowl</a> MVP is: KIRBY! <br><br>Congrats Team Fluff! <a href="https://t.co/FmmdAF9hNn">pic.twitter.com/FmmdAF9hNn</a>
This year's competition included dogs from 33 states, all of which came from adoption shelters across the country. The Puppy Bowl has, historically, led to the adoption of every puppy from the game and an overall increase in dog adoptions.
“Every Puppy Bowl ends with every single dog being adopted,” Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner told Lauren Steussy and Brooke Kato of the New York Post. “Our goal is to showcase as wide of a variety as possible.”
Looking to adopt? 🐾<br><br>Check out our fur-tastic first adoptable puppy, Bedford! 🐶🦴<br><br>This fluff ball loves a good snuggle and is the paw-fect companion. <br><br>Visit <a href="https://t.co/KV03qIAAeY">https://t.co/KV03qIAAeY</a> to learn more!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PuppyBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PuppyBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/GZcx5CXZvs">pic.twitter.com/GZcx5CXZvs</a>
The high-scoring affair—which comes with very loose rules, for obvious reasons—was back and forth, with both teams holding a lead at certain points. That said, Team Fluff was consistently able to answer whenever Team Ruff took short-term advantages.
Though he’s a *little* picky, Odell Barkham finally picks up his favorite toy and SCORES 🧡🧡🧡🧡<br><br>TEAM RUFF is revvin’ up, taking the lead 69-66! 👀🍿 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PuppyBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PuppyBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/SXQCSw4aq6">pic.twitter.com/SXQCSw4aq6</a>
If you're looking for any hints to the finish of the actual Super Bowl, Odell Barkham was consistently the best player for Team Ruff. The Rams will hope his namesake will likewise find the end zone Sunday, though they want it to happen in a winning effort.