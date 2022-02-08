Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery on Hand Injury, Aims to Fight at UFC 276 in July

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman underwent surgery Monday to address a damaged ligament in his hand.

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed as much to Marc Raimondi of ESPN and said the plan is for the fighter to return for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2. Raimondi noted UFC President Dana White previously said Usman's next title defense could come against Leon Edwards.

Edwards earned the potential opportunity thanks to a win over Nate Diaz last June.

Usman sports a 20-1 record and is riding a 15-fight victory following November's win over Colby Covington at UFC 268. Anderson Silva holds the record for the most consecutive UFC wins at 16.

Usman defeated Covington via unanimous decision in New York by controlling the first two rounds and then finishing strong in the fifth. The challenger built some momentum in the middle portion of the fight and nearly completed a takedown but came up short.

It was the fifth title defense for Usman since he became welterweight champion in 2019.