LeBron James Exquisite Rookie Cavaliers Jersey Patch Card Sells for $1.4M at Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was taking the court against the New York Knicks on Saturday, one of his rookie cards hit nearly $1.4 million at auction.

The final cost for a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection rookie patch autograph insert of James closed at $1.392 million through Goldin Auctions.

The overall card had a near-mint-plus grade of 8.5, and James' autograph alone was graded at a perfect 10.

This card has quickly become the crown jewel of the trading card market. Last April, another version of the rookie sold for a record-setting $5.2 million.

The title now belongs to Stephen Curry after a one-of-a-kind rookie auto of the Golden State Warriors star went for $5.9 million.