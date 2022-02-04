NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2022: Results, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

We'll have to wait a few days to see whether the NFC can defeat the AFC on the football field.

When it comes to on-field skills, though, there's no question the NFC is the superior conference in 2022.

The NFC won four of the five games in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge for an impressive victory filled with jaw-dropping accurate passing, scintillating catches and some brilliant dodgeball skills by Justin Jefferson.

Yes, dodgeball.

The champion of the competition came down to the annual dodgeball game, with Jefferson and Nick Chubb being the final two from their respective side. Jefferson won the game with a one-handed catch moving to his left when Chubb tried to fire a ball in for the elimination.

The ending was appropriate given what was a dominant effort from the NFC.

Russell Wilson got the night off to a strong start with a 29-point effort in the Precision Passing competition, more than tripling the score put up by Hunter Renfrow (one point) and Mac Jones (eight points) by himself. Jefferson was Wilson's teammate in name only given he was unable to hit a single target.

The biggest surprise of the night came when a shirtless Micah Parsons outraced Chubb, Tyreek Hill and teammate Trevon Diggs in a 40-yard dash. Hill, the self-proclaimed fastest man alive, stumbled out of the gate and wound up bringing up the rear of the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs wideout also came up short in the Best Catch competition when he was the only player to not have a catch that received a score of 100 from the judges. Hill's second attempt fell short when he was unable to pull off a windmill dunk through his son's arms after catching a pass while jumping off a trampoline.

Yes, you read every word of that sentence correctly.

That competition also featured Stefon Diggs jumping off a truck and catching a pass through a table, Jefferson jumping over a mascot and catching a ball while having another ball in his hand and Trevon Diggs making a catch mid-flip off a trampoline.

The lone win of the AFC came in the Thread the Needle competition, when Mac Jones eeked out 12 points against Trevon Diggs and Darius Slay to Kirk Cousins' 11 points against Derwin James and Denzel Ward.