Spike Lee to Direct ESPN's Multi-Part Colin Kaepernick Documentary

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

ESPN Films announced on Wednesday that Spike Lee would be directing a multi-part documentary series about the life of former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick, per the Associated Press.

The series will provide "a full, first-person account of [Kaepernick's] journey" and will include footage from the former quarterback's personal archive.

Kaepernick, 34, famously took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games in the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial discrimination. The act divided the country across political, racial and social lines, with his detractors calling the gesture disrespectful to the flag and troops. Kaepernick's supporters countered that such criticisms missed the point of his protest.

After the 2016 season, Kaepernick went unsigned by the San Francisco 49ers and every other team in the NFL. He accused the league of colluding to keep him out of football for political reasons, ultimately settling a lawsuit against the NFL out of court. He has not played in the league since.