Brian Flores Says Stephen Ross Offered Him $100K per Dolphins Loss in 2019 to Tank

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed suit against the NFL and its teams, including his former employer, alleging the league "remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers."

In the suit, Flores' representatives said the seeds of his firing this offseason were laid in his first year with the team in 2019 when team owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each of the Dolphins' losses as they embarked on a total rebuild. Miami wound up finishing 5-11, and Flores said he was told by general manager Chris Grier that Ross was "mad" at the Dolphins' success because it was "compromising [the team’s] draft position."

The suit also includes allegations about Ross' push for the franchise to land an unnamed "prominent quarterback" in contravention of NFL rules:

"After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules. Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives. Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was 'conveniently' arriving at the marina. Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to “set up” a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with."

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post said Tom Brady was the quarterback in question. Brady ultimately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that offseason, while Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Flores' grievances aren't limited to the Dolphins.

The 40-year-old alleges the New York Giants knew they were going to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before they held a formal interview with him. He claims the interview was merely a pretext so that the Giants were satisfying the NFL's Rooney Rule.

Flores included texts purportedly from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the scheduled interview in which Belichick mistakenly congratulated him for getting the Giants job. Belichick said he meant to send the message to Daboll:

The Giants issued a statement saying they "are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll."

Flores also alleges he had a "sham interview" with the Denver Broncos in 2019. His representatives said in the suit that John Elway, then the Broncos general manager, and team CEO Joe Ellis arrived an hour late and "looked completely disheveled." As with the Giants, Flores contends the interview was only done so that Denver complied with the Rooney Rule.

For years, followers of the NFL have expressed concerns about the lack of diversity among the league's coaching and front office ranks. Heading into the 2022 season, Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach.

Over time, the NFL has attempted to address the problem by first implementing the Rooney Rule and then tweaking its requirements. Still, critics have questioned whether the rule is a sufficient solution.

Flores' lawsuit is bound to bring this conversation to the fore again.