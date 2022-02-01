Tom Brady Says He's Been 'Super Impressed' by Start of Joe Burrow's Bengals Career

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow drew the praise of one of the greatest of all time.

Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady acknowledged that he's been very impressed by Burrow in his young Bengals career.

I think Joe's got some tools that I didn't quite have when I was his age, so super impressed by how he's kind of come into the league and went to Cincinnati, which has been a tough place to play over the years. And, you know, two years into his career, after a really tough injury last year, showed a lot of mental and physical toughness coming back and having an incredible season.

I always love watching quarterbacks, and certainly young quarterbacks cuz I feel like, you know, there's certain ways to play the game, and to play the game at a high level requires a huge commitment. I think Joe, even from when I saw him at LSU, you know, he makes that commitment. So it's really a great thing for me to see as, you know, someone who's played this game a long time. So really happy for Joe and his team.

Since Cincinnati's win over Kansas City, Burrow has been drawing comparisons to Brady. One similarity between the two is that they both made the Super Bowl during their second season as a starter in the NFL.

Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl XXXVI win.

Burrow and Brady are also the only two quarterbacks to beat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason.

ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan is just one of many who have dropped a Burrow-Brady comparison. He did so Monday during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up.

He reminds me of Tom Brady. …I've went against Tom Brady more than any coach. … That's who this kid is. This is a hired killer. And when you see him right there, he's got it all. And when the Bengals came out, and I said take him one, even though I like Herbert better, I'll take him one. Why? He's a local kid, and he's a leader. This dude right here is going to take your whole football team and say, 'You know what? Let's go.'

Can they beat anybody? Yeah, because of this guy. This guy is amazing.

Burrow has had an unbelievable second season in the NFL after missing six games during his rookie campaign with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

He completed a league-best 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions despite leading the league in sacks taken (51). He also rushed for 118 yards and two scores.

The 25-year-old also led the Bengals to their first NFC North title and playoff appearance since 2015 and first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

The LSU product has been just as good in the postseason. Before defeating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Burrow completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a Wild Card Round win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

He then completed 75.7 percent of his passes for 348 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Burrow is rising the ranks, there have been rumors about whether or not Brady will retire this offseason.

If the veteran officially hangs up the cleats, Burrow would be one of several players ready to take over as the face of the league. While the torch might be passed to Burrow, he has a long way to go to reach Brady's status.