Bears GM Ryan Poles Says Chicago Will Win NFC North 'and Never Give It Back'

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, FIle

Newly hired Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus discussed their high expectations for the organization at their introductory press conference Monday.

Poles notably made a bold prediction about the team:

While Poles will try to build a roster that can win, Eberflus indicated a difference will come from the players.

"We are going to be an effort based team," he told reporters Monday. "That's the number one thing."

"We will play with maximum effort every play," Eberflus added.

Both men also seemed to be on the same page about creating a fast, physical team:

Poles and Eberflus will try to turn things around for the Bears after the team finished 6-11 last season. The organization has just two playoff appearances and zero postseason wins in the last 11 years.

There are exciting pieces on the roster, notably 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields at quarterback, but it will be a challenge to unseat the Green Bay Packers as the three-time defending NFC North champions.

Poles does bring with him a history of success after spending the past 13 years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the assistant director of player personnel when the team took home the Super Bowl after the 2019 season.

Eberflus joins the Bears after serving as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. The squad finished in the top 10 in the NFL in points allowed in three of those four years, including in 2021 when Indianapolis allowed just 21.5 points per game.

After an exhaustive search, the Bears determined these were the two who could help get the team back on track.

"Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus both possessed the qualities we’re looking for in our team: Tough. Gritty. Smart. Opportunistic. Winners," chairman George McCaskey told reporters Monday.

It's now up to Poles and Eberflus to create a winner in Chicago.