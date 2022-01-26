Dolphins Rumors: Bills' Brian Daboll Viewed as Favorite to Replace Brian Flores as HC

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported Wednesday that Daboll has emerged as the favorite in the eyes of some to be hired by the Miami Dolphins.

The report comes two days after a similar story by SNY's Ralph Vacchiano about how Daboll is "clearly the favorite" to succeed Joe Judge with the New York Giants.

It's probably not a coincidence the Dolphins and Giants both have quarterbacks who have failed to fully establish themselves as the long-term solution.

Josh Allen's transformation in 2020 isn't solely down to Daboll, but it did come under the coordinator's watch. Buffalo has also tailored its offense perfectly to suit Allen's skill set.

The Dolphins would presumably hire Daboll in the hope he can oversee a similar leap by Tua Tagovailoa.

In 23 appearances, Tagovailoa has thrown for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. Per Stathead, his 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt are 31st among players with at least 200 pass attempts over the past two years.

Through its pursuit of Deshaun Watson, Miami appeared to be ready to throw in the towel on Tagovailoa already. Firing Brian Flores as head coach might have changed the dynamic there because Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Watson's high opinion of Flores was a "driving force" behind him preferring a move to South Florida.

Bringing Daboll aboard might be another way in which the Dolphins would show their hand about their quarterback plans given his past experience with Tagovailoa. He served as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, Tagovailoa's freshman year of college.

From Daboll's perspective, the Dolphins are arguably a more attractive landing spot than the Giants.

New York has to pull itself out of the hole former general manager Dave Gettleman dug for the organization through his failed personnel moves. Miami, on the other hand, might be in the midst of a five-year playoff drought but at least had a winning record in each of the last two seasons.

Granted, landing in the AFC East would pit Daboll against Allen and the Bills. Although the New England Patriots' dynasty is over, the path to a division title may not be that much easier for the Dolphins.