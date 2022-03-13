Report: Zach Ertz, Cardinals Finalizing New 3-Year Contract Ahead of 2022 Free Agency

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to re-sign tight end Zach Ertz on Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it will be a three-year contract for the three-time Pro Bowler that is expected to keep him among the 10 highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Ertz was traded to Arizona on Oct. 15 from the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He recorded 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals to finish the 2021 season with 74 catches for 763 yards and five scores.

In his eight-plus seasons in Philadelphia, Ertz established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. He had five straight seasons with over 70 receptions and 800 receiving yards. He was also a part of the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII, catching seven passes for 67 yards and a score.

Ertz set an NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end with 116 in 2018. He recorded his only 1,000-yard season that year with 1,163 yards and tied a career high with eight touchdowns.

Retaining Ertz is a strong move for Arizona. He will provide a safety net for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The return of Ertz combined with getting star receiver DeAndre Hopkins back at full strength gives Arizona one of the best receiving corps in the league. Hopkins missed seven games in 2021 with a knee injury.