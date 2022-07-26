Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire Placed on PUP with Injury amid NFL Training Camp

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The extent of the 23-year-old's injury is unclear.

Edwards-Helaire dealt with injuries throughout last season. He missed five games from Week 6-10 with a sprained MCL.

A shoulder injury kept him out of the final two games of the regular season and the AFC Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There's no indication that the Chiefs missed the LSU product when he didn't play, though. They racked up 290 rushing yards over their final two regular-season games, and Jerick McKinnon had 142 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches in the 42-21 win over the Steelers.

A first-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft, Edwards-Helaire hasn't lived up to his potential thus far. He did have 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns as a rookie, but he didn't have more than 79 rushing yards in each of his final nine games.

Edwards-Helaire had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games in Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2021 season, but he only had 226 total rushing yards in six games after that.

Kansas City has such an explosive offense with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback that running the ball isn't a requisite for the team to have success.

Ronald Jones will fill in as the lead running back until Edwards-Helaire is able to return. McKinnon, Derrick Gore and Isiah Pacheco should also get touches for the offense.