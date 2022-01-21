The Rock, UFC Announce Official Footwear Partnership for Project Rock Apparel

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

UFC is partnering with legendary WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on a new footwear deal.

According to Boardroom, Johnson's Project Rock is the new official footwear partner of UFC, and all UFC fighters and corner people will be provided with Project Rock footwear for UFC 270 on Saturday:

The Rock tweeted the following regarding the news:

Boardroom's Shlomo Sprung wrote that Project Rock is a "motivational performance brand" conceived by Johnson and Under Armour.

Sprung also noted that UFC athletes will be given Project Rock x UFC co-branded BSR 2 training shoes during the summer.

UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski commented on the partnership, saying:

"We're thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC's iconic fight kits. The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters' determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon."

Last year, UFC began a new fight kit deal with Venum, which marked the end of a six-year partnership with Reebok.

UFC 270—the first event to incorporate Project Rock footwear—will be headlined by a UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Both Ngannou and Gane will be decked out in Project Rock footwear for their main event clash.