Police: Deaths of Mother, Son at 2021 Padres Game Ruled Suicide and Homicide

San Diego Police determined Raquel Wilkins died by suicide and her two-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, died of homicide at Petco Park prior to a September baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today shared the statement from police regarding the deaths of Wilkins and her son after falling from a third-level concourse at the stadium:

"The detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths. In consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Raquel Wilkins' death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins' death has been classified a homicide. The San Diego Police Department will not be making any further comment on the case."

However, attorney Dan Gilleon is representing Wilkins' family and said "The city doesn't want to explain why it concluded that a young mother would kill her only child at an event where witnesses said she was happy."

Gilleon said the family is considering suing the city of San Diego, which owns Petco Park.

He also pointed to accounts that said "she was smiling and having fun" while alleging the city is blaming the victim in this instance.

Both Wilkins and her son were pronounced dead at the scene on September 25.