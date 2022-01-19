Jets Trade Rumors: NY Would Prefer to Deal No. 10 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets are sitting pretty in the 2022 NFL Draft with two top-10 picks, but the team reportedly might seek to deal one of them.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets are open to trading the No. 10 pick in hopes of acquiring more assets.

"It's too early to know anything, but I've heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can," Vacchiano wrote.

New York will also pick at No. 4, making its second selection somewhat expendable for the right price.

Vacchiano pointed out that the Jets could use the pick to land a star player, but he believes the more likely scenario is that they try to add another first-round selection.

"And while they could use it to bring back a player (like, maybe a No. 1 receiver), I think it’s more likely they trade down and see if they can pick up an extra No. 1 pick for next year," Vacchiano wrote.

The 2022 draft is light on quarterback prospects, so if they start to fall the Jets would be in prime position to strike a deal with a desperate team. Vacchiano used the Chicago Bears trading up with the New York Giants to select Justin Fields in last year's draft as an example.

The upcoming draft will be crucial to the Jets' improvement going forward. New York owns nine picks, with four selections in the top 38, so general manager Joe Douglas will have to bring in the right players that will create a foundation for the team for years to come. That's easier said than done with a franchise that is known for draft-day blunders.

The Jets went 4-13 this season and finished in last place in the AFC East. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, last year's No. 2 overall pick, got off to a rough start but finished strong with no interceptions in his final five games.