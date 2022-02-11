Cowboys' Micah Parsons Unanimously Wins 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is the unanimous winner of the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

There was little doubt about Parsons taking home this honor, and he earned the distinction during Thursday's NFL Honors.

The No. 12 pick in the 2021 draft made an immediate impact for the Cowboys, finishing the year with 84 tackles, including 20 for a loss, while totaling 13 sacks in 16 games.

His 30 quarterback hits ranked fourth in the NFL.

It earned the 22-year-old a first-team All-Pro selection, putting him in rare company at the position:

Not only was Parsons elite for a rookie in 2021, but he was also among the best in the NFL during the year:

The Penn State product excelled as an off-ball linebacker who also lined up at defensive end when the team needed him, making him one of the most valuable defenders in all of football during the past season.

The Cowboys finished with the No. 7 scoring defense in the NFL on the way to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title. One year earlier, the team ranked 28th in points allowed while finishing with a 6-10 record.

Even with strong showings from fellow rookies such as Patrick Surtain II, Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, Parsons clearly stood out in the field for this award.