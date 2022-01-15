Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders Expected to Discuss New Contract with QB After Playoffs

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly prepared to discuss a contract extension with quarterback Derek Carr following the team's playoff run.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Countdown that Saturday's wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a key moment for Carr, who has one season left on his current five-year, $125 million contract:

"2022 is scheduled to be the final year of Carr's contract, and there are expected to be contract discussions between Carr and the team this offseason. That has been the plan all along to address it during the offseason. But there have been so many quarterbacks with speculation linked to Vegas in the past. We heard about Tom Brady, we heard about Russell Wilson. The fact of the matter is, with Derek Carr making his first [playoff] start today, he can take another step to cementing that job."

Carr's numbers dipped a bit in 2021 compared to the two previous seasons, but he still put together a solid year to help the Raiders post a 10-7 record.

The 30-year-old Fresno State product completed 68.4 percent of his throws for 4,804 yards, which ranked fifth in the NFL, to go along with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games. He ranked 13th in ESPN's Total QBR (52.7) and received a 76.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Carr told reporters Friday reaching the postseason is just the first stop on what Las Vegas wants to accomplish:

"For me, it's an exciting time. Obviously, it's something I've dreamed of since I was drafted. That's all I want to do is get to the playoffs and try and win a championship. And the fact that we're in the tournament, it's really cool. Again, like I said afterwards, I'm super thankful. I've worked my tail off. I've prayed that I could experience that one day and I get to. It's cool.

"But at the same time, my goal wasn't just to make the playoffs; it was a part of it. But you always have bigger goals and bigger dreams and you're always trying to achieve more. So, for me, it's exciting, but still trying to keep that laser focus on the job at hand."

The California native's performance in his first career playoff start is just one of the factors that will help determine whether he remains the team's franchise quarterback, though.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Raiders will go through a coaching search after the playoffs to determine whether interim head coach Rich Bisaccia retains the role, and the decision "will be tied in" to Carr's future.

Las Vegas owner Mark Davis also plans to evaluate general manager Mike Mayock, and a change atop the front office could also impact Carr, per Rapoport.

Barring a blockbuster trade, the Raiders would struggle to find a major upgrade on Carr during the offseason. The free-agent market features an uninspiring group of quarterbacks, and it's generally viewed as a relatively weak year for QBs in the draft.

So, even if Las Vegas opts against giving Carr a lucrative extension this offseason, there's a chance he could return to finish the final year of his contract in 2022.