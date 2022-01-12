Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: NFL Rumors 'A Little More Enjoyable' Than Last Year's Buzz

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the most popular names floating around in NFL head coaching searches, and he doesn't seem to mind.

It's not the first time that Harbaugh has been the subject of hiring rumors, but he told reporters Wednesday that he's embracing the situation this time around.

"It's a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh enjoyed his most successful season as Michigan head coach in 2021. He led the team to the Big Ten Championship with a 42-3 win over Iowa in the title game. The Wolverines played in the College Football Playoff semifinal but lost to the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs to finish the season with a 12-2 record.

The father of an incoming Michigan recruit told 247Sports that Harbaugh told them he would "entertain" offers from NFL teams this offseason. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported last week that he's heard that Harbaugh could be interested in making a return to coaching the pros.

Harbaugh has already had his name linked to at least one of the seven head coach openings in the NFL. There's been speculation that he could land with the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that Harbaugh will have to make a decision on his future soon because of the looming recruiting schedule for Michigan.

Before he was with the Wolverines, Harbaugh made a name for himself as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He coached the team to a 44-19-1 record from 2011 to 2014. The 49ers played in three consecutive NFC Championship Games and made an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII with Harbaugh at the helm.