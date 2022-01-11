NFT of Antonio Brown Leaving Field for Bucs vs. Jets Reportedly Could Sell for $1.5M

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

A non-fungible token of wide receiver Antonio Brown leaving the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 17 is reportedly expected to fetch big money at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, the viral video of Brown taking off his jersey and undershirt before running into the end zone with his arms raised and exiting through the tunnel at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has generated 11.5 million views on Twitter.

Based on that number and what other NFTs have sold for in the past, the expectation is an NFT of the moment could sell for somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million.

Brown was released by the Bucs in the days following the game, leading to a public war of words between the two sides.

The seven-time Pro Bowler suggested head coach Bruce Arians pressured him into playing despite the fact that he was dealing with an ankle injury, while the Bucs countered by saying Brown never told the medical staff during the game that he was too hurt to play.

Now, the 33-year-old Brown is a free agent once again with the possibility to be rostered by his fifth different team since 2018.

While Brown is one of the best wide receivers of his generation, concerns about his conduct away from football have been far more prominent in recent years.

The NFT will officially go up for auction Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on ViralHeir.com.