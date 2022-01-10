Bears Rumors: Bills DC Leslie Frazier Eyed for HC Role after Matt Nagy's Firing

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested an interview with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to fill their head coaching vacancy, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The news comes after the team fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday.

Nagy had a 34-31 record across four seasons with Chicago, winning Coach of the Year in 2018. The squad struggled to replicate the success from his first season, however, ending with a 6-11 record in 2021.

Frazier has spent the past five years running the Bills defense and also has four seasons of head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings.

