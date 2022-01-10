X

    Cam Newton Open to Backup Role for Winning Team in 2022 After Panthers Stint

    January 10, 2022

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Monday he's still confident in his ability to play at a high level but noted he's willing to accept a backup role on a contender in 2022.

    WCNC's Nick Carboni provided Newton's full comments about the future and his lack of interest in playing for a losing team:

    Nick Carboni @NickCarboniWCNC

    Cam Newton says he's healthy, and is willing to accept a backup role in the right situation, for a winning-type team:<br><br>"I'm not coming back for no 5-12. I can tell you that now."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/wcnc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wcnc</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://t.co/o19XF7CaHm">pic.twitter.com/o19XF7CaHm</a>

