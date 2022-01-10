Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. Declares for 2022 NFL Draft, Will Forgo Senior Season

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. announced Sunday he's entering the 2022 NFL draft.

The junior had 37 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions in 11 games in 2021.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department projects Booth to land 31st to the Tennessee Titans in its 2022 mock draft. He's the No. 23 player and No. 5 cornerback on B/R's big board.

B/R NFL scout Cory Giddings called the 6'0" defender a "full-bodied cornerback with long arms" who "has the ability to play multiple techniques from man and zone." He compared Booth to Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr.

While expected based on his draft evaluation, Booth's departure adds to an offseason of upheaval at Clemson.

For years, head coach Dabo Swinney could rely upon stability typically not afforded to successful programs. That changed last month as he lost offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (Virginia) and defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Oklahoma) to head coaching jobs.

The Tigers are also losing some of their closing ability on the recruiting trail.

The school had two decommits in the 2021 recruiting cycle, one of which was 5-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman. Four players have decommitted in 2022, and 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette was among the four.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Swinney has signed letters of intent from Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, who are seventh and ninth, respectively, among cornerbacks in 247Sports' composite rankings. But Everette was the No. 6 cornerback and No. 29 player overall.

Getting the Virginia native to pledge his future to Clemson would've helped Swinney replace Booth in the secondary in 2022.