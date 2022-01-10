Klay Thompson Scores 17 Points in 1st Game Since 2019 as Warriors Beat Cavaliers

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

In a battle between the NBA's best defenses, the Golden State Warriors came away with a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Stephen Curry led the way with 28 points as Golden State improved to 30-9.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who was active for the first time in over two years, scored 17 points in 20 minutes in his return. It was his first appearance in 941 days since he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and a torn Achilles in the 2020 offseason.

The Cavaliers fell to 22-18 after their fifth loss in their last seven games. Lamar Stevens led Cleveland with 17 points. The Cavaliers entered the game allowing an average of 102.5 points, which trailed only the Warriors (101.4).

Notable Stats

G Stephen Curry, GSW: 28 points

G Klay Thompson, GSW: 17 points

C Kevon Looney, GSW: 6 points, 18 rebounds (career high), 4 steals

F Lamar Stevens, CLE: 17 points

What's Next?

The Warriors will begin a four-game road trip Tuesday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavaliers will play the third matchup of their six-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

