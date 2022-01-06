Antonio Brown: 'I Didn't Quit' on Bucs; 'I Was Cut' for Not Playing Through Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Antonio Brown broke his silence Wednesday following Sunday's dispute with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a statement released via his attorney Sean Burstyn, the wide receiver explained that he took off his jersey and ran across the field during Tampa Bay's game against the New York Jets because head coach Bruce Arians had cut him.

Brown said he felt like he couldn't reenter the game because of his lingering ankle injury and that Arians reacted angrily and cut him on the spot.

"I didn't quit. I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out," Brown's statement read.

In his statement, Brown alleged that the Buccaneers organization is involved in a cover-up regarding his ankle injury.

"As part of their ongoing cover-up, they are acting like I wasn't cut and now demanding that I see a doctor of their choice to examine my ankle," Brown wrote. "What they did not know until now is that on Monday morning I had an urgent MRI on my ankle."

According to Brown, the MRI revealed "broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss." He indicated that he will undergo surgery and already scheduled his procedure.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brown's actions Sunday drew the ire of pundits far and wide who speculated on the reasons behind them. Many wondered about the validity of his injury or whether mental health was an issue.

Burstyn took to Twitter with a lengthy thread to dispel the things that were being said about his client.

Brown stated that he intends to continue his NFL career and expects to recover from ankle surgery in time for next season.

"Once my surgery is complete, I'll be back to 100% and looking forward to next season," he wrote. "Business gonna be BOOMIN!"