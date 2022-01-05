Titans' Derrick Henry Designated to Return from IR After Foot Injury Rehab

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that superstar running back Derrick Henry has been designated for return from the injured reserve list, clearing his way to begin practicing with the team.

Henry, who hasn't played since October because of a foot injury, will now have a 21-day window to practice with the squad without counting against the 53-man roster.

Henry, 28, was having an epic season before fracturing his foot, rushing for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games while adding 18 catches for 254 yards. He was on pace to match last year's incredible campaign (2,027 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns).

It's unclear if Henry will be deemed healthy enough to play over the weekend against the Houston Texans, though with the team already clinching a playoff berth, there's little incentive to rush him back.

The Titans will clinch the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a win (or a loss and several other teams losing), which would give Henry even more time to get up to speed before his return.

Getting him back for the playoffs would obviously be a huge boost for the team's chances, though in his stead D'Onta Foreman has played well, rushing for 497 yards and three touchdowns over the past eight games. He's also eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three of his past five contests.

But there is only one Henry. He's a singular talent who is still somehow sixth in the league in rushing yards despite missing half the season, and getting him back transforms Tennessee's offense.