Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants HC, Cowboys RB Dan Reeves Dies at Age 77

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Dan Reeves, who appeared in nine Super Bowls across 38 years as an NFL player and coach, died Saturday at the age of 77.

Reeves won Super Bowl VI as a player for the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl XII as an assistant on the Cowboys' coaching staff. He went on to serve as head coach of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

The family of the Georgia native, who last coached in 2003, released a statement to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network:

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Paul Newberry of the Associated Press reported Reeves died of complications from dementia.

Reeves went undrafted out of the University of South Carolina in 1965 after three years as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback.

He shifted to running back after joining the Cowboys and enjoyed his best statistical season in 1966 when he compiled 1,314 yards from scrimmage and a league-high 16 total touchdowns in 14 games.

His on-field role diminished over the final few years of his career following a knee injury in 1968 and he transitioned into a role on Dallas' coaching staff.

Reeves finished his playing career with 3,683 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns across 100 appearances.

His first head coaching opportunity came with the Broncos in 1981. He led Denver on three trips to the Super Bowl in a four-year span beginning in 1986, but the team came up short on each occasion.

He was let go by the Broncos after the 1992 campaign and quickly landed with the Giants, where he'd spend the next four seasons before his final coaching stop with the Falcons began in 1997.

Reeves guided Atlanta to a 14-2 record in 1998 en route to his fourth and final appearance in the Super Bowl as a head coach, but the Falcons came up short against the Broncos.

He posted a 190-165-2 record in the regular season across 23 years as a head coach. He added an 11-9 mark in the playoffs to give him 201 career wins.

Reeves, who was twice voted the AP's NFL Coach of the Year, and Marty Schottenheimer (205 wins) are the only non-active coaches to surpass 200 total wins without enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his coaching career, he served as an adviser for Georgia State University as it started a football program that began play in 2010.