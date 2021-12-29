Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio Diagnosed With Season-Ending ACL Injury

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that guard Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Rubio went down with a non-contact knee injury in Tuesday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He was helped off the floor without putting any weight on his leg and was set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

"It's really hard for me because I could see the pain he was in when he went down," Cavs forward Kevin Love told reporters. "Him and I have such a history. I really care for him. I'm just praying that he's going to be OK. We don't know what the near future is going to hold for him. We're just completely gutted. He was having such a great season."

Rubio previously tore his left ACL during the 2011-12 season, an injury that derailed an otherwise promising season.

The veteran point guard has largely stayed healthy over the past six seasons, missing no more than 14 games in a season over that timespan.

The Cavs were off to a surprising 20-14 start, with Rubio playing a steady hand off the bench while helping mentor rising star Darius Garland. With Collin Sexton out for the season with a meniscus tear, the Cavs' formerly robust guard depth is suddenly looking thin.

Don't be surprised if Cleveland seriously considers making a trade before the February deadline to bolster its guard depth.