John Doe 2's Lawsuit Against Blackhawks Over Brad Aldrich Allegations Dismissed

A negligence lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks tied to their handling of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich was dismissed, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope.

Court records don't indicate whether the suit was dismissed by a judge or settled out of court, and neither the plaintiff, John Doe 2, nor the defendant provided a comment to Pope.

In October, Kyle Beach identified himself as John Doe 1, who said in a lawsuit that Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010. Beach also said Blackhawks officials were alerted to the allegations and failed to properly investigate the matter at the time or forward the claim to local authorities.

The NHL issued a $2 million fine to the organization following an investigation by the law firm of Jenner & Block.

The firm's report laid out how in 2010, six team officials, including general manager Stan Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville, met to discuss Beach's allegations.

The group concluded that "Hockey Operations personnel should devote their exclusive attention to on-ice matters heading into the Stanley Cup Final." They determined that "appropriate Club personnel within the organization would take responsibility for 'handling' the Aldrich situation in a prompt and appropriate manner," which failed to occur.

In addition to the lawsuit filed by Beach, the Blackhawks faced litigation from John Doe 2, a former high school hockey player in Michigan. John Doe 2 said Aldrich, one of his assistant coaches, had sexually assaulted him in 2013.

Aldrich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student between 16 and 18 and received a nine-month jail sentence in February 2014.

John Doe 2's representatives said in the suit that the Blackhawks displayed "utter indifference or conscious disregard for the safety of others" by not thoroughly examining the alleged 2010 assault. They said the franchise also "provided positive references to future employers ... despite having knowledge of his sexual assaults."

Pope noted the Blackhawks "[pushed] back against a never-substantiated claim they’d written a reference letter" to the school that hired Aldrich as a volunteer coach.