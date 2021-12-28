Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Beat Alvin Kamara, Saints on MNF for 7th Consecutive Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins earned their seventh straight win with a 20-3 road victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception as Miami improved to 8-7.

With the win, the Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive and stayed in the hunt for an AFC wild-card spot. It's the team's first win streak of seven games since 1985. Miami is now the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who entered the game with 86 receptions, had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. He now trails Anquan Boldin's rookie record of 101 catches by five with two games left in the season.

The Saints fell to 7-8 with the loss. Star running back Alvin Kamara totaled 59 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. Rookie quarterback Ian Book threw for 135 yards and two interceptions in his first career start.

New Orleans was without several key players due to a COVID-19 outbreak, including quarterback Taysom Hill, backup Trevor Siemian, linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis and veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Stats

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: 19-of-26 for 198 YDS, TD, INT

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: 10 REC for 92 YDS, TD

Ian Book, QB, NO: 12-of-20 for 135 YDS, 2 INT

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: 13 CAR for 52 YDS; 2 REC for 7 YDS

What's Next?

The Dolphins will go for their eighth straight win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Saints will look to bounce back that same day in a division matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.