Joe Burrow Jokes About Bengals Avoiding COVID-19: 'Not a Ton to Do' in Cincinnati

Sometimes, amid a global pandemic that has dominated everybody's lives for the past two years, you just have to ease some tension by joking about it.

And so that's what Joe Burrow did Wednesday, as cases continue to rise around the NFL, to the point that three games were postponed last week. When asked why the Bengals have been able to avoid a major outbreak, he told reporters: "Fortunately, there's not a lot to do in Cincinnati."

After a game, Burrow clearly goes home, heats up some Skyline Chili and flips on some reruns of WKRP in Cincinnati‎.

Whatever the players are doing, it's largely working on the field. The Bengals are 8-6, sit atop the AFC North and hold the No. 4 seed in the playoff picture. For a team that hasn't made the postseason since 2015, it's been refreshing watching Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon lead a revival.

Even if they occasionally crack jokes about the fine city of Cincinnati.