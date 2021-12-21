Former NFL DE Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges Related to DUI Arrest

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony charges of driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports.

On December 7, TMZ Sports first reported that Smith had been arrested following a car crash in San Mateo County, California. Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol content exceeded .20, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Authorities also alleged the 2012 Pro Bowler had an open container of alcohol and an open container of marijuana in his vehicle.

Police alleged he told another person at the scene he "cannot have cops there" and offered $1,000 to the person to leave the scene of the crash.

Smith was arrested in 2013 and 2015 on suspicion of DUI. Shortly after the second arrest, he was suspended from the NFL for one year for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. The 32-year-old subsequently missed the next four seasons, returning with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and starting all 16 games for the team.

Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks on April 15 and was released in August after having been arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery in April, shortly after he joined the team.