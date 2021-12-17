Chargers' Justin Herbert Sets NFL Record for Most Passing Yards in 1st 2 Seasons

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It didn't take Justin Herbert long to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

According to NFL Research, the Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller passed Andrew Luck in the record book during Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert set the mark for the most passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons after already becoming the first quarterback to throw for 30 or more touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

The Oregon product entered the game with 8,158 career passing yards. Luck finished his first two years for the Indianapolis Colts with 8,196 passing yards.

Next up for Herbert is making the playoffs for the first time, and he is in position to do so after leading the Chargers to an 8-5 record through the first 13 games this season.

If he continues setting records, Los Angeles will be a Super Bowl threat for the foreseeable future.