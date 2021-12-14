X

    O.J. Simpson Granted Early Release from Parole in 2007 Nevada Robbery Case

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2021

    Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File

    Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson was granted early release and discharged from parole stemming from a 2007 robbery case.

    Ken Ritter of the Associated Press reported Simpson was discharged effective Dec. 1 following a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole. 

    He was rewarded with good behavior credits, and his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said "Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now."

    As Ritter noted, Simpson has a lengthy history of legal issues. 

    In 1995, he was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her partner Ron Goldman. However, Simpson was found liable for the deaths in civil court in 1997.

    He served nine years in prison for the robbery in which he led five men into a confrontation with sports collectible dealers in an effort to retrieve personal mementos he said were previously stolen. He was released on parole in October 2017.

    Simpson was initially scheduled for parole discharge in Sept. 2022, but it has been moved up multiple times for good behavior. Since his release, he has lived in a gated community in Las Vegas, per Ritter.

    The Hall of Famer played in the NFL from 1969-79 for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers after winning the Heisman Trophy at USC.

